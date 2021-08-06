JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Conservation says a man who shot a massive bighead carp last month while bowfishing has set a new state record.
The department said in news release Thursday that Matt Neuling, of Perryville, Missouri, shot the 125-pound, 5-ounce fish on July 24 at Lake Perry.
“I was out with my buddy early that morning when we both shot what we thought was a 30-pound grass carp,” Neuling told the department. “My buddy’s arrow pulled out, but mine shot straight through and stayed in there.”
Neuling said his friend sent another arrow into the fish, which belongs to an invasive species. “If my buddy wasn’t with me, there was no way I could have pulled it out of the water,” he said.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the department estimated the fish was 10 years old. Missouri separates fishing records by pole-and-line and alternative methods, such as bowfishing.