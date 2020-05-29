CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Cape Girardeau police in Missouri say a 24-year-old man used a stolen handgun to shoot himself while inside a holding room at the jail.
Police say they arrested the man after a report of a robbery around 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway. Police quickly found and arrested the Jackson, Missouri man without incident. Police say the man was also a person-of-interest in recent weapon violations within the city.
Police took the man from the scene to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. While secured inside the holding room, police say the suspect used a concealed gun, beveled to have been stolen, and fired a single shot to his head.
Despite efforts by jail staff and officers, the man died.
Police say the matter has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is also conducting an internal infestation.