Jefferson City, MO — A Missouri man's death-sentence will be carried tomorrow, Governor Mike Parson confirmed in a Monday release, saying he's "received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitution."

Kevin Johnson's case has recently gained national attention following a federal court's denial to allow Johnson's 19-year-old daughter to witness her father's execution.

According to the release, Johnson was convicted of murdering Sergeant Bill McEntee as he responded to a call in Johnson's neighborhood in 2005.

Parson says Johnson ambushed and shot McEntee multiple times. McEntee reportedly survived the first five shots and was "crawling on his hands and knees out of his wrecked squad car" when Johnson executed him with two shots to the head.

"Through Mr. Johnson's own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted."

According to CNN, Johnson was 19-years-old when he shot McEntee. On the day in question, police officers had reportedly been at Johnson's home to serve him a warrant for a probation violation. While police were at his home, Johnson's 12-year-old brother died of a seizure, CNN says, which Johnson reportedly blamed McEntee for before shooting him hours later.

Parson explained there is not any doubt about Johnson's guilt and there never has been. Furthermore, his conviction and sentence have never been reversed on appeal.

Parson says Johnson's case has been reviewed by multiple courts, including: the Missouri Supreme Court, federal district court, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.