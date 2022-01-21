CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who stole a mortuary van with a body inside last year was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.
Brian Schaake, 39, pleaded guilty in October to a felony count of stealing a motor vehicle.
Prosecutors said Schaake and Christina Kalb, 31, took the van on Feb. 11 from a Quik Trip in north St. Louis County.
The van, belonging to the William Harris Funeral Home, was left unattended with the engine running, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The two suspects were later arrested in Festus and the body was recovered.
A case against Kalb is pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court.