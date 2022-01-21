funeral home van stolen 2.13.21.jpg

An image from surveillance video shows the funeral home van that was stolen in February 2021. 

 KSDK/FPD

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who stole a mortuary van with a body inside last year was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.

Brian Schaake, 39, pleaded guilty in October to a felony count of stealing a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors said Schaake and Christina Kalb, 31, took the van on Feb. 11 from a Quik Trip in north St. Louis County.

The van, belonging to the William Harris Funeral Home, was left unattended with the engine running, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The two suspects were later arrested in Festus and the body was recovered.

A case against Kalb is pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court.