Although this year's Winter Olymics might be over, one St. Louis mom is getting her daughter ready for the 2038 Winter Olympics.
Rachel Ghirarda has shared some pictures of her 13-month-old daughter, Julia, "competing" in several winter Olympics events.
According to KSDK in St. Louis, Ghirarda said she creates the scenes for Julia to appear in with fabric scraps she had at home. She added that she has been doing pictures like these since Julia was born.
Ghirarda told KSDK, "I am no photographer, just love to craft and create! These are my favorite projects, 'cause it includes one my favorite things... my baby!"