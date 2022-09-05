SCOTT CITY, MO — Police have arrested a Scott City, Missouri, woman, accusing her of leaving her children and a neighbor's child unattended for several hours in a home where she'd also allegedly stored methamphetamine.
The Scott City, Missouri, Police Department says investigators received a report around 6 a.m. Monday accusing the woman of leaving her children unattended. The police department says a responding officer learned that the woman had allegedly left her three children for several hours, with no one to look after them but a neighbor who police say is also a child.
In a news release about the arrest, the police department claims that officers carrying out a search warrant at the home also found methamphetamine and items associated with drug use.
Police say they found the woman, 27-year-old Cheyanne Grillo, at a home across town and arrested her on child endangerment charges.
In addition to four counts of first-degree child endangerment, Grillo was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Grillo was jailed and her bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, police say.