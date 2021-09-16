independence mo shooting scene.jpg

A Missouri police officer has died after he was shot by a wanted man who opened fire on officers Wednesday. The alleged gunman was also killed.

INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri police officer who was still in training after graduating from the police academy in July has died after being shot by a wanted man who opened fire on officers and was also killed.

The Independence Police Department announced late Wednesday that 22-year-old Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans died following the Wednesday morning shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two officers went to a residence in Independence in response to a call to dispatch and were met by a man who fired a handgun at them.

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans memorial.jpg

Independence Police Officer Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans

Police say Madrid-Evans was shot and the other officer returned fire.

The highway patrol says the man who fired at the officers, later identified as 33-year-old Cody L. Harrison, of Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.