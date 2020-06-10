COLOMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer has been fired after a video posted online appears to show him hitting a man with a police SUV, kicking and punching the man then arresting him.
Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan announced the immediate dismissal of Detective Joshua Smith at a news conference Wednesday. No charges have been filed against Smith, a nine-year veteran of the force.
An attorney representing Smith says what happened was “simply an accident.” St. Louis County police say the arrest happened late on June 2 in Dellwood, Missouri. The doorbell camera footage was posted online by media outlet Real STL news.
Attorney Jerryl T. Christmas is representing the man struck by Smith. He spoke at a protest in front of the Florrisant Police Station Wednesday, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He used a baseball analogy. “He got fired, so we’re on first base. But we haven’t scored,” Christmas said, calling for Smith’s arrest.
Fagan has said the man Smith hit was hospitalized with an ankle injury.