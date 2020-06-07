DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A police officer from a St. Louis suburb is under investigation after a video was released that appears to show a police SUV knocking a man to the ground before an officer strikes him and arrests him.
St. Louis County police say the incident involving an officer from Florissant, Missouri, happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dellwood, Missouri.
The events were captured by the doorbell camera of a home, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The video shows the police SUV striking the man as he runs past. Then the officer jumps on top of the man and appears to hit him before cuffing him.
NBC affiliate KSDK-TV in St. Louis reports that the officer who was driving the police van has been suspended, and two other officers involved have been placed on leave. Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan told media outlets the 20-year-old man who was hit by the SUV was treated at a hospital for an ankle injury. Fagan said the man and others who were with him faces drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest charges, KSDK reports.