CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — In a lengthy public statement posted on Facebook, the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police - Lodge 51 accused the Cape Girardeau City Council of choosing to renovate a football stadium over providing an appropriate salary raise to officers.
They say the city voted unanimously on Monday to provide Southeast Missouri State University with $600,000 per year to help renovate Houck Stadium, an amount of money they say could have fulfilled their request for a pay raise of nine percent instead of the three percent they were offered.
According to the post, Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair requested a minimum pay increase of nine percent for all officers in addition to "step increases" for specialty officers, like K-9 handlers, SWAT operators, and evidence technicians. They say this would have cost the city $580,000.
The order says "substantial shortcomings in pay" contribute to the departments inability to recruit and retain officers — an issue they say the city is aware of. According to the post, city leaders — including Mayor Kinder, City Manager Dr. Haskin, and City Council Members — acknowledged shortcomings in pay and benefits for officers during a meeting on February 9 and publicly committed to raising pay to compete with other smaller agencies in the area.
The City of Cape Girardeau website lists a closed-session "study" meeting on that date, in addition to an item reading "Police Department Presentation."
They call the current pay plan a "slap in the face to the men and women of the Cape Girardeau Police Department who risk their lives each and every day for the community they serve."
The order says the base salary of an officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department is $43,206, which they said was less than nearly every other agency. They demonstrated this by comparing it to other agencies in the area:
- Missouri State Highway Patrol: $65,427
- Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office: $54,827
- Ste. Genevieve Police Department: $48,000
- SEMO Department of Public Safety: $45,000
- Scott City Police Department: $44,900
- Sikeston Department of Public Safety: $44,076
- Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department: $43,700
- Jackson Police Department: $43,285
They say the discrepancy in pay is more apparent when comparing CGPD's salary to similarly-sized departments in similarly populated areas. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Cape Girardeau was estimated to be 40,377 as of July 1, 2022.
They offered the following examples to demonstrate their point:
- Wentzville, MO (population of approximately 43,213) starts their officers at $73,870
- University City, MO (population of approximately 34,943) starts their officers at $61,898
- Farmington, MO (population of only approximately 17,989) starts their officers at $44,720
- Carbondale, IL (population of approximately 25,083) starts their officers at $54,957
Additionally, they explained that they responded to over 40,000 calls for service in 2022. They say the area's next larges police force, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, responded to 20,719 calls for service.
The order is asking the city to reject the proposed pay plan of three percent in favor of one that will honor the "dedication and sacrifice" of CGPD officers.
They also ask community members to contact Cape Girardeau leadership in support of their cause.
You can read the full post on the order's Facebook page.