JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Gov. Mike Parson says there are a total of 3,799 COVID-19 cases in the state, with 96 total deaths. More than 41,000 people have been tested in the state.
In the COVID-19 briefing, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says the state is taking a delivery of more than 96,000 surgical masks. She says 1.8 million surgical masks and 41,000 face shields arrived earlier this week.
More so, the state is expecting to receive 41,000 face shields and an additional 41,000 other shields Friday and over the weekend, plus more hand sanitizer and 3.5 million surgical masks early next week.
Gov. Parson says a supplement bill has been voted on and signed and has almost $6 million in funds. This bill will help fund local governments, healthcare providers, education institutions, and businesses. Plus, the bill would buy more PPE and provide more things for law enforcement and first responders. It will also staff alternate locations with health care providers.
Gov. Parson says he has hired a working group to make recommendations on the funds and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will lead the group.