KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The first case of coronavirus has been announced in St. Louis, bringing the total number of cases in Missouri up to seven.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Monday that someone in their twenties tested positive for COVID-19. Krewson says the individual self-isolated.
The St. Louis health director says no one else is at risk from contracting the illness from that person.
Gov. Mike Parson earlier Monday said expects the state to be able to deploy mobile testing labs across the state in 10 days to two weeks.
Parson has encouraged the cancellation of public events with more than 50 people.