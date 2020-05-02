CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Missouri businesses are getting ready to reopen Monday. Gov. Mike parson released the first phase of his "Show-Me Strong Recovery" plan early this week.
Cape Girardeau is creating its own road to recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county's public health center sent out guidelines to businesses with suggestions for them to follow.
Some restaurants are choosing to follow all the guidelines, while others are making a few exceptions.
Hope Herring is the service manager for 36 Restaurant and Bar at 36 North Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
She said the business is excited to open, but also worried the guidelines will change the concept of fine dining.
"The experience, I'm sure, will be slightly different," said Herring. "We're not going to encourage people to go from table to table and visit with one another, which tends to happen in this establishment."
The restaurant has been offering curbside pickup only during the pandemic. It will reopen on Thursday.
Herring said they will space out tables downstairs, as well as seating people upstairs, to ensure social distancing.
She said she is worried about servers wearing masks.
"We don't only talk about the menu. We don't only talk about the wine. We talk about what's going on in our lives, what's going on in our guests' lives," said Herring. "I know that, that will be an adjustment and kind of a hindrance to the experience as a whole, but like I said, we will abide by the guidelines."
Smokehouse 61 BBQ & Deli is about seven minutes away at 2148 William St.
The restaurant is offering takeout and curbside pickup on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Smokehouse has stopped catering for the time being.
Owner Eileen Gates said the dining area and patio will open Monday, with tables spaced out.
"When people call to order, then we always wear gloves and change those. And we, you know, we're sanitizing everything that people actually do touch," said Gates.
She said they are following all suggestions, except for wearing masks.
"There's a lot of different discussion about wearing the mask, and the bacteria there, " said Gates. "Because I do give those people who may have, you know, health issues, that I give them the option not to come in and be exposed if they don't need that."
Gates said staff will not be wearing masks for that reason.
Like other businesses, both restaurants said they have taken financial hits. They are just looking forward to things getting back to normal.
Both businesses have adjusted their hours during the pandemic. If you would like to know their hours of operation, visit the 36 Restaurant & Bar Facebook page and the Smokehouse 61 BBQ & Deli Facebook page.
Gov. Parson's plan does not include mandates, it only encourages Missourians to follow its rules.
If you would like to look at Cape Giradeau's guidelines for reopening, click on the pdf below.