THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY PULASKI UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CARLISLE FULTON HICKMAN MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.