SIKESTON, MO — Restaurants in Missouri are preparing to welcome back dine-in customers as part of the state's Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.
Gov. Mike Parson announced that beginning Monday, May 4, Missourians may return to economic and social activities, provided they follow social distancing requirements, which includes staying at least 6 feet from others in most cases. Parson had previously issued a statewide stay-at-home order that took effect April 6.
Parson also said that all Missouri businesses can open beginning May 4, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. That includes restaurants, which have been closed to dine-in services over the past month after Parson ordered Missourians to avoid eating or drinking at food establishments to facilitate social distancing. Drive-thru, pickup and delivery services were still permitted.
Among the restaurants to reopen next Monday for dine-in services is El Bracero Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Sikeston. Although El Bracero has been taking carryout orders during the closure, the manager says business has been down by roughly 50%.
Victoria Villarreal, who works at the restaurant, said they look forward to welcoming back dine-in customers next Monday, and will take safety precautions.
"We will still be using our masks and our gloves, and try to keep things sanitized as much as we can," said Villarreal. "I'm thinking that we're going to have to limit the amount of people that come in here or at least the seating be arranged a certain way. So that way, we'll be safe. At least, I don't think we'll be doing any big groups."
But it always helps when the customers take precautions, too.
"Make sure you use our hand sanitizer for sure, and try to be safe," Villarreal said. "Bring your own masks, your own gloves. Remember social distancing, of course."
Lambert's Cafe in Sikeston posted on Facebook that it will also reopen to dine-in customers on Monday. The staff will stagger tables and implement other safety precautions.