A sales tax holiday in the state of Missouri begins Friday, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8.
The holiday is meant to help Missouri families with their back-to-school shopping. Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax for this time period only.
Click here for a list of what items are exempt from a sales tax this weekend.
Cape Girardeau, and New Madrid will not be participating in the sales tax holiday.
For a full list of cities that are not participating, click here.