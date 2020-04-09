JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the state's public and charter schools to stay closed for the rest of the academic year.
During his daily briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday, the governor said all schools will continue nontraditional instruction. Parson also said nutrition and childcare provisions included in his stay at home order will continue.
The governor also said the state budget for 2021 will have to be rebuilt, explaining that he doesn't believe the current May deadline for the budget will be met.
Missouri health officials reported 200 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the state Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases since testing began to 3,539. To date, 77 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Missouri.
Parson assured Missourians that his stay at home order and the social distancing measures in place are making a difference.
“I want Missourians to know that our aggressive efforts to combat COVID-19 are working. Based on traffic data across the state, we know people are following the 'Stay Home Missouri' order, and we are very appreciative of that,” Parson said. “Missouri is in a good place right now, but we must keep up these efforts.”
For more information about the governor's decision to keep schools closed through the end of the school year and for more information and guidance regarding K-12 education in Missouri during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
Missourians with questions about COVID-19 can call the state's hotline at 1-877-435-8411. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.