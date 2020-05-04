JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Monday, phase one of Missouri's plan to reopen its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic began, even as the state saw a major spike in cases. Businesses across the state of Missouri reopened as part of Gov. Mike Parson's "Show-Me Strong Recovery" plan.
During a briefing on the novel coronavirus on Monday, Parson reminded Missourians to continue social distancing precautions, and to wear masks or face coverings — if they wish. Parson said it is not the state government's role to mandate wearing masks.
Parson said there will be a long way to go in the economic recovery period. He also said people have to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"That virus is still out there. It's not going to go away. People are still going to get sick, and some people are going to die, and that's just the truth of what we face, but we gotta' do both. We gotta' open up the economy, and we've got to be able to fight the virus at the same time," Parson said. "But I really think I will look at the data each day, as we have for months now, to see where we're headed towards the middle of the month and then where we are at the end of the month. You know, again, it'll be a slow process to make sure that public safety is at the foremost, at the forefront of the decisions we make."
Phase one of the economic recovery plan runs through May 31, and Parson said he'll continue to monitor the data over the next two weeks to determine when the next phase will begin.
Missouri health officials confirmed 368 new COVID-19 cases across the state, its highest one-day total so far. The latest positive test results bringing Missouri's total number of cases so far to 8,754.
As of Monday, 358 people in Missouri have died in connection to the novel coronavirus disease.