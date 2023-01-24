JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI — A Missouri senator has announced his plan to introduce legislation banning TikTok nationwide.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Monday took to Twitter to announce his intention, saying the popular social media platform is "China's backdoor into Americans' lives."
.@tiktok_us is China’s backdoor into Americans’ lives. It threatens our children’s privacy as well as their mental health. Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 24, 2023
Hawley's No TikTok on Government Devices Act was signed into law in December of 2022 as part of a 4,126-page spending bill.
The act prohibits federal employees from accessing TikTok on government devices except in specific circumstances.
In Nov. 2022, a Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr called for the social media application's ban, acknowledging his limited ability to regulate TikTok and warning that "we're looking at possibly nefarious data flows."
Technology reporter Jamey Tucker explained Carr believed TikTok's company ByteDance shares user information with the Chinese government.
TikTok opponents believe the Chinese government could interfere with U.S. politics by promoting content to sway users, Tucker explained.
Former president Donald Trump also called for TikTok's ban in 2020, issuing an executive order that would ban the app from operating in the United States if it wasn't sold by ByteDance — an order that was eventually blocked by legal proceedings and subsequently dropped by the White House in 2021.