Missouri. Sen. Josh Hawley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator John Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling on President Joe Biden to extend former President Donald Trump's executive order freezing visas for certain temporary foreign workers.

That executive order is set to expire Wednesday, unless Biden decides otherwise. 

Senator Hawley sent a letter to Biden, writing that the temporary freeze was issued to protect American workers during the pandemic and should be extended until the unemployment rate has meaningfully declined and the Biden administration has ensured that American workers are fully protected.

