JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri law criminalizing most abortions is set to kick in if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
The state’s Republican attorney general, Eric Schmitt, who is running for Senate, said Tuesday that he would take immediate action to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark ruling.
Politico published a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion late Monday showing that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.
Under Missouri’s 2019 law, doctors who perform abortions would face five to 15 years in prison, with an exception for abortions needed to save mothers’ lives.
About half of U.S. states are already expected to ban abortion if Roe falls, according to the abortion-rights think tank the Guttmacher Institute. Twenty-two states, largely in the South and Midwest, already have total or near-total bans on the books. Aside from Texas, all are now blocked in court because of Roe.
