JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Gov. Parson has directed Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams to order statewide social distancing.
The Order will take place starting 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 and going until 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, unless extended by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
He says the Order includes new measures to protect the health and safety of Missouri citizens and front line workers.
Dr. Williams hereby orders the following which is in accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention:
- Every person in the State of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people. For purposes of this Order, “social gatherings” shall mean any planned or spontaneous event or convening that would bring together more than ten (10) people in a single space at the same time.
- Every person in the State of Missouri shall avoid eating or drinking at restaurants, bars, or food courts; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed throughout the duration of this Order.
- People shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance.
- Schools shall remain closed. This does not prohibit schools from providing child care and Food and Nutritional Services for those children that qualify. Teachers and staff may enter the school buildings as long as they follow the directives set forth in this Order.
Williams says this Order does not prohibit people from visiting places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and banks, as long as necessary precautions are taken and maintained to help stop the spread of the COVID-19. This includes staying six feet away between everyone who is not a family member.
Williams continues by saying people whose offices and work places remain open should practice good hygiene and work from home, is possible, for optimum isolation from COVID-19. He says the more people that reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this order will expire.
Additionally, local public health authorities are directed to carry out and enforce the Order by means of civil proceedings.
Gov. Parson also says Missouri is committed to those dependent on government assistance.
Missouri Medicaid-MO HealthNet
- Eligibility for any Medicaid participant will not be terminated unless the individual requests a voluntary termination of eligibility or the individual ceases to be a resident of the state through the end of the federal emergency COVID-19 declaration.
- Extending 90 days of MO HealthNet coverage to Missourians ages 19-64 who test positive for COVID-19 and meet the income and resource eligibility guidelines.
- Relaxing requirements related to prescription refills and prior authorizations to ensure participants have access to essential medications.
- Expediting new provider enrollment applications and waiving certain enrollment requirements such as application fees and on-site visits to enable providers to serve Medicaid participants.
- Waiving the co-payment for any services provided by means of telehealth.
Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- The Family Support Division is waiving all work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents for 90 days
Child Care Subsidy Program
- Child Care Subsidy benefits are extended for 90 days
- Provider application renewals are extended for 90 days
- Approve additional hours of care for families on a case-by-case basis
FINANCIAL RELIEF FOR MISSOURI FAMILIES
Mirroring the federal guidance issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) will provide special filing and payment relief to individuals and corporations:
- Filing deadline extended: The deadline to file income tax returns has been extended from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020.
- Payment relief for individuals and corporations: Income tax payment deadlines for individual and corporate income returns with a due date of April 15, 2020, are extended until July 15, 2020. This payment relief applies to all individual income tax returns, income tax returns filed by C Corporations, and income tax returns filed by trusts or estates. The Department of Revenue will automatically provide this relief, so filers do not need to take any additional steps to qualify.
- This relief for individuals and corporations will also include estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 that are due on April 15, 2020.
- Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of July 16, 2020. Individuals and corporations that file their return or request an extension of time to file by July 15, 2020, will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the tax paid by July 15.
To alleviate public congestion in local license offices, DOR has implemented automatic extensions for expiring driver licenses and motor vehicle registrations. These extensions are effective immediately:
- Vehicle owners with registrations or license plates expiring in March and April have been granted an automatic two-month extension. Owners will be able to continue operating their vehicles on Missouri roadways without penalty until they can apply for renewal.
- The time frame in which a vehicle safety and emission inspection is valid for March and April license plate expirations has also been extended an additional 60 days. Applicants for title will not be assessed a late title penalty when visiting a license office, effective immediately; this waiver will continue through April 30, 2020.
Valid Missouri driver licenses, nondriver licenses and noncommercial instruction permits with original expiration dates of March 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020, have been granted an automatic 60-day extension:
- The approved extension does not waive the mandatory retesting requirement for persons who have allowed their license to expire for more than 184 days. Also, individuals who were provided notice to complete additional testing as part of a medical review program requirement may be granted an additional 60 days to comply with such requirements.