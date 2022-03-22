MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has released its crash report regarding last Thursday's deadly crash on I-55 that killed six people.
According to MSHP, the first collision occurred at 8 a.m. Thursday when a SEMI tractor-trailer driver from Laredo, Texas rear-ended a SEMI tractor-trailer driver from Memphis.
The collision occurred at the 13.4 mile marker of I-55 southbound near Charleston. The accident caused a pile-up that included 15 total vehicles.
The collision left two people seriously injured, including the SEMI driver from Laredo, 39-year-old Jose Lopez-Ortiz. The other individual seriously injured was 35-year-old Blake Lercher of White, Ark.
Two others sustained minor injuries from the pile-up.
At the same time Thursday, a second collision occurred on the northbound lanes of I-55 at the 13.4 mile marker.
The accident was caused by the collision on the southbound lanes, and three vehicles experienced extensive or total damage from the crash.
One of the drivers involved in the northbound accident, 45-year-old Jose Hernandez of Houston, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.
50-year-old Terry Wheetley of Poplar Bluff also sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident. Two others sustained minor injuries from the accident and were transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.
Parker later confirmed to Local 6 that six people total died from the collision and 14 others were injured.
Following the collisions, the Missouri Department of Transportation closed I-55 for nearly 20 hours.