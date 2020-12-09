JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican attorney general has brought the state into an effort by GOP officials across the nation to reverse President Donald Trump’s election loss.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that Missouri has joined 16 other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case filed by Trump ally and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attacking election procedures in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Democrat Joe Biden prevailed in all four, giving him the electoral votes necessary to win the November election.
Trump has repeatedly made unsupported claims of election fraud in battleground states. Paxton’s lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting.
But Schmitt said in a release that the lawsuit “raises constitutional questions of great public importance that warrant this Court’s review.”
Today, led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, 17 states filed an amicus brief in support of @TXAG's election lawsuit, which was filed yesterday.— Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) December 9, 2020
Read more about the filing here: https://t.co/mKaqGvUpdE#MOLeg pic.twitter.com/slRujGfBgq
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery is one of the 17 state attorney's general listed under "additional counsel" in Schmitt's brief.
The other states listed in Schmitt's filing include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.
Download the document below to read the full brief from Missouri, Tennessee and and 16 other states in support of Texas' complaint.