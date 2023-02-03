JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says facility requests for medical and adult-use marijuana operations will begin to be approved on Friday.
According to their Facebook page, marijuana will be available for purchase as soon as approved facilities are ready to operate.
Marijuana — while still illegal on a federal level — was legalized for medical and recreational use in the state following the passage of a state constitutional amendment in the 2022 midterm election.
There are stringent rules and regulations governing the use of marijuana in the state, which vary depending on whether a consumer is seeking medical or recreational use.
Consumers seeking medical-use must apply, have physician certification, and have a digital ID card. Medical consumers can possess up to 12 ounces of marijuana and will be subjected to a 4 percent sales-tax.
Recreational users do not need to have physician certification, an application, or an ID card. They are allowed to possess 3 ounces of marijuana at a time, which will be subjected to a 6 percent sales-tax.
For more information about Missouri's cannabis rules, click here.