ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A 2-year-old boy has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m.
The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A News 4 crew in the area where the shooting was reported said there was a police scene in an AutoZone parking lot.
Police are warning the community about the importance of keeping guns locked up away from where children can reach them.
"We had another tragic incident yesterday in which a 2 y/o accessed an unsecured gun & shot/killed himself. We can't stress enough the importance of securing guns away from children & keeping a lock on them to prevent accidents. IT IS IMPERATIVE TO HAVE A GUN LOCK!" the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday. The police department says free gun locks are available at multiple locations in the St. Louis area.
(2/2) FREE gun locks are available at several locations throughout the St. Louis area. A list of those places can be found here https://t.co/NLYtxDZIVG. Watch below to learn how to correctly use a gun lock. https://t.co/IkOt8cQnjl #STL— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 11, 2022