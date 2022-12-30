CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January.
MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
The events will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. It will also take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2023 in room 45 at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.
Services will be offered by appointment only, and veterans must be Missouri residents and preregister online here by Jan. 6.
Registration also can be completed by calling MVC General Counsel Scotty Allen at 573-522-4224 or emailing him at scotty.allen@mvc.dps.mo.gov.
For more information, contact Paul Davis at 573-778-4418.