JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have signed off on a plan to make thousands more low-income adults eligible for Medicaid health care.
They adopted a constitutional amendment to expand eligibility for the government health insurance program.
Missouri is the 38th state to approve Medicaid expansion under former President Barack Obama’s federal health care law.
Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature fought efforts to expand Medicaid eligibility for years, prompting supporters to sidestep them and instead put the policy to a public vote.
By proposing a constitutional amendment instead of a new law, Missouri supporters have ensured that lawmakers will be unable to change it without going back to voters.
Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and it’s income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.