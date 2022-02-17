KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — A 35-year-old Missouri woman is charged with murder in the brutal killing of her 6-year-old son.
Kansas City police officers were called to a home Tuesday night.
Court records say the female caller was concerned that "the devil was trying to attack her.”
They report finding what looked like blood on the front steps.
When Tasha Haefs refused to open the door, officers forced their way in.
After a search, officers found the severed head of a child, and later a body.
Prosecutors say Haefs admitted to killing the boy.
Haefs is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
She is being held without bond.