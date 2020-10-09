COLUMBIA, MO — Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Democratic candidate Nicole Galloway will go head-to-head Friday night for the first, and potentially only, debate.
The Missouri Press Association says the forum is set for 2 p.m. at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. It's closed to the public. The debate will be livestreamed on the the Missouri Press Association's website.
The debate was originally set for Sept. 25, but was postponed after Gov. Parson, 64, tested positive for COVID-19. He and his wife, who also tested positive, have been cleared from quarantine after experiencing mild symptoms.
The forum will also feature Libertarian candidate Rik Combs and Green party nominee Jerome Bauer.
Gov. Parson is a veteran who served six years in the U.S. Army. He served more than 22 years in law enforcement. Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and named governor in 2018 when former Rep. Gov. Eric Greitens resigned following a scandal.
Parson's campaign platform has a focus on building the state economy, improving the unemployment rate and infrastructure.
Galloway, 38, served as Boone Co. treasurer from 2011 to 2015, when former Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her as state auditor. She was elected as state auditor in 2018.
Galloway's "New Way" campaign platform focuses on medical care. She has said she'd expand Medicare coverage and restore coverage to children, as well as keep rural hospitals open and implement an "aggressive" agenda to help Missourians afford health care.
If elected, she would become Missouri's first female governor.