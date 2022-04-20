DRESDEN, TN — Some tornado victims in Dresden, Tennessee, are upset after the city sent 21 property owners a letter concerning properties possibly being condemned. The city says it's a misunderstanding.
The letter requests their attendance at a meeting Thursday night to discuss the state of their property. The letter states that failure to attend, “may result in further action being taken by the condemnation board.”
Many took to social media to complain that people weren't given enough time to clean up their properties.
Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn on Wednesday assured me it was all a big miscommunication.
“We weren't telling them that we were fixing to tear their property down. We just want to meet with them and give them the information they need to make a decision,” Washburn said.
He said the letter was not meant to be taken maliciously. Both the letter and meeting are meant to nudge people to get started.
“The goal is to discuss the houses that had not had any action taken to demolish the home or the business, and to inform them of the consequences,” Washburn said.
Those consequences include property owners paying for cleanup themselves.
If they fail to do that, condemnation could be an eventual consequence.
Washburn said that won't be a possibility until long after the Federal Emergency Management Agency leaves.
“There's not even been a notice of condemnation sent out, which would be a due process letter that would be required,” Washburn said.
The deadline for free debris cleanup or demolition from FEMA is Aug. 2. People will still have time to continue individual repairs after that.
“As long as people are continually working and making a good-faith effort to clean up their properties and to improve their properties, they're going to receive the cooperation of the city rather than the condemnation,” Washburn said.
Since the letters have been sent out, nine properties have either begun cleanup or been demolished.
The city hopes to hear from the remaining 12 property owners at Thursday night.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the McWherter Civic Center.
Attendees should be prepared to share if they have plans to clean up, repair or demolish their properties.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, call City Recorder Jennifer Branscum at 731-364-2270 with an update of your property plans.