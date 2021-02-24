“We work so hard to take care of other people, we really need to take care of ourselves.” That's a lesson we can all learn from. For Linda Stetson, her body started to tell her that she needed to slow down, and start taking care of herself. A little less than a year ago, after dealing with debilitating pain, doctors finally gave her some answers. She was diagnosed with pneumonia, went to the ICU and suffered two heart attacks.
As a part of American Heart Health Month, we're wanting to share stories like Linda’s, for you to find your health answers.
After Stetson’s mitral valve in her heart was no longer working properly, she was one of the first in the Local 6 area to get the MitraClip procedure done at Mercy Health Lourdes hospital, one burden she didn't have to worry about, being away from her family.
“We come from a small town in Missouri, we’re farmers. There had to go see a doctor we had to go to Memphis or Cape Girardeau and being able to have a doctor in Paducah, we're so blessed.” Stetson said.
Dr. Abelkader Almanfi is Stetson’s doctor, and is the first to perform this procedure in our region, helping many patients transform their lives. The procedure does not involve open-heart surgery. He says there are some symptoms of mitral valve disease you need to watch out for, like: abnormal or irregular heartbeat, fatigue, or shortness of breath, especially if you've been very active or when you lie down.
Those are all symptoms Stetson once faced. She says it was hard for her to even get up and get to her mailbox, but life is different for her now, she gets to do the things she loves.
“After the surgery it was just like I was reborn,” Stetson said. “It was a new life it was like being able to pick up the things that I like. Get the material out, cut it out, sit at the sewing machine for hours get my canvases out, get my paintbrushes out and like I said, keep thinking about spring it's like a whole new life. If you've got persistent pain, go to the doctor. If you think it might be a heart condition, go to the cardiologist. They are more than welcome to see you they want to help you.”
Stetson says she's excited for spring, and be able to work in her yard, something she couldn't even dream of doing just a couple of months ago.
For more information about mitral valve disease and the MitraClip procedure, click here.