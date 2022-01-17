WASHINGTON (AP) — On the national observance of Martin Luther King Junior's birthday, his eldest son called out the Senate for its failure so far to pass voting rights legislation, saying "we're tired of being patient."
Martin Luther King III singled out Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for their refusal to support the legislation because it would end the filibuster. And he pointed to 19 Republican-led states that have changed voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election-rigging.
“These laws are being passed with knifelike precision to cut Black and brown voters out of the process," King said. "And they're exactly what the Voting Rights Act once protected against."
Saturday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
King went on to say "If you can deliver an infrastructure bill for bridges, you can deliver a voting rights bill for Americans. If you do not, there is no bridge in this nation that can hold the weight of that failure."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate will take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday.
Senate Republicans remain unified in opposition to the Democrats’ voting bills.