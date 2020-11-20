JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Governor's Mansion to shine purple starting Friday, Nov. 20 through the weekend in recognition of National Adoption Month.
The dome and mansion will light up purple at sunset Friday and remain lit until sunrise each day until Sunday, Nov. 22. The governor's office says the color purple represents the 1,579 children in foster care in Missouri.
"Most Missourians can't imagine growing up and spending their adult life without their family,” Governor Parson said. "Every child deserves a family of their own to provide the love, support, and strong foundation they need. This weekend, we light the dome and People’s House purple to recognize National Adoption Month and open the hearts of Missourians to these special children who dream of a life with an adoptive family.”
The Missouri Adoption Heart Gallery features profiles of some of Missouri’s children and youth in foster care. One Missouri family has shared its own personal adoption story here.
“When you view the profiles of these amazing kids on the Adoption Heart Gallery, your heart simply melts,” said Joanie Rogers, Interim Director of the Department of Social Services Children’s Division. “For children and youth in foster care who are older, who have siblings, or have special needs, their journey to find a forever family can be long. Waiting is so hard when you’re young, and they are so anxious to meet that family they can call their own and begin their new lives together.”
Gov. Parson says to become an adoptive parent you must:
- Be at least 21 years of age
- Complete a child abuse/neglect check and criminal record check, including fingerprints
- Be in good health, both physically and mentally
- Have a stable income
- Be willing to participate in and complete a free training and assessment process
- Be part of a professional team willing to voice perspectives and concerns
- Be willing to partner with the child's family
The Department of Social Services says anyone interested in adoption should visit the DSS website, contact their local Children's Division office, or email Moheartgallery@raisethefuture.org for more detailed information on Missouri’s adoption process.