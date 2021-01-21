JEFFERSON CITY, MO — During a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the Missouri National Guard will begin helping the Department of Health and Senior Services and other state partners in making COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state.
Parson says a mass vaccination team will be assigned to each of Missouri's nine Highway Patrol regions.
"The Missouri National Guard is once again answering the call to help Missourians in time of need," said Governor Parson. "The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine."
Parson says the Missouri National Guard is providing teams of soldiers and airmen to help make and staff mass vaccination and targeted vaccination sites. The National Guard will also be deploying administrative teams to help local agencies and other providers with data backlogs.
Parson says the National Guard mass vaccination teams consist of 30 support personnel, who will help traffic control; administrative support; and data input. The targeted vaccination teams consist of four-person teams with one vaccinator and three support staff to help with administrative duties. Parson also says administrative support teams will consist of three personnel to help providers with paperwork and data backlogs due to vaccination entry requirements.
The governor says a mass vaccination site is scheduled to start this week in the Southeastern region, and other sites will be up and running in the remaining eight Highway Patrol regions by the end of January. Parson says these sites have the capability to provide up to 2,500 doses per day, per team, with more details about dates and locations will be released once finalized.
Parson says targeted vaccination sites will help people outside the reach of mass vaccination sites get vaccinated and target vaccination teams will work with clergies and community leaders in the Kansas City and St. Louis regions to vaccinate vulnerable populations.
The governor says teams staffing these sites have the capability to administer up to 160 doses per day, per team.
Parson says vaccine supply is still extremely limited and the current demand for the vaccine far outweighs the current supply that the state is allotted by the federal government. Parson adds that these mass and target vaccination sites will ensure that vaccines are being administered as efficiently as possible so every Missourian will have the opportunity to eventually receive a vaccine regardless of where they live.