JEFFERSON CITY, MO — During Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced more than 66,000 people in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccine and by the end of next week, the state will receive more than 84,000 additional doses.
“Missouri has now received shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and we have been successfully administering vaccines for more than two weeks,” Governor Parson. “We are very pleased with how well the process has gone so far. We are continuing to work through Phase 1A of our vaccine plan, and additional details on Phase 1B will be forthcoming.”
Gov. Parson says CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across the state began administering vaccines to staff and residents at long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership. These vaccine shipments come directly from the federal government to the pharmacies as part of the state's allotment of Moderna vaccines.
Additionally, Gov. Parson says anyone who has received the initial does of the Pfizer vaccine will begin receiving their second dose next week. He says it's important to note that shipments for the second dose are already accounted for when initial shipments are allotted. These second doses are shipped at a later date according to each vaccine's administration parameters, Parson says.
The governor also gave an update on the state's partnership with Vizient during Wednesday's briefing. He says Missouri now has 196 contracted staff through the partnership, including 33 respiratory therapists, 75 certified nurses aids, and 88 nurses with various specialties.
“Our partnership with Vizient continues to provide relief for six hospitals across the state,” Governor Parson said. “On Monday, 24 health care workers reported to work at assigned hospitals. The remaining staff will begin work throughout the coming days and into the new year.”
Parson also reiterated the important of social distancing, wearing a mask, minimizing travel and avoiding large gatherings. He is encouraging Missourians to visit the state's vaccine website, MOStopsCOVID.com, for daily updates and answers to common questions.