JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Gov. Mike Parson laid out the site locations for week three of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events.
Mass vaccination site locations for week three can be found below. For event sign-up information, visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events.
Region A
- County: Henry County
- Location: Bensen Center
- Address: 1008 E. Sedalia Ave., Clinton, MO 64735
- Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region B
- Event postponed due to inclement weather
Region C
- County: Washington County
- Location: Washington County Ambulance District
- Address: 6900 Bill Gun Business Blvd., Mineral Point, MO 63660
- Date: Thursday, February 11; Friday, February 12; and Saturday, 13, February 2021
- Time: Thursday and Friday - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
- Time: Saturday - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region D
Site 1
- County: Stone County
- Location: 1st Baptist Church
- Address: 161 Heavens Way, Kimberling City, MO 65686
- Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Site 2
- County: Taney County
- Location: Branson School Activity Center
- Address: 935 Buchanan Rd., Branson, MO 65616
- Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region E
SECOND DOSES ONLY - SITE CHANGE
- County: Butler County
- Location: Black River Coliseum
- Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
- Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region F
- Event postponed due to inclement weather
Region G
- County: Shannon County
- Location: Shannon County Health Center
- Address: 110 Grey Jones Dr., Eminence, MO 65466
- Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region H
- County: Clinton County
- Location: Cameron High School
- Address: 1022 S. Chestnut, Cameron, MO 64429
- Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
*Additional postponed events from week two in this region are listed at MOStopsCOVID.com.
Region I
- County: Dent County
- Location: Dent County Commons
- Address: 162 County Road 2300, Salem, MO 65560
- Date: Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Week four locations will be announced next week.
Unless otherwise notified of a location change, you should plan to have your second dose at the same site that you received your first dose.
More than 38,400 Missourians have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a mass vaccination clinic.
Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, State Emergency Management Agency, and local health care systems are helping with the vaccination events.
These teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses.