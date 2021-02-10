Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS THE REGION... The light freezing, freezing drizzle and light sleet across the four state region early today has resulted in numerous vehicle accidents due to a thin layer of ice, especially on back roads, roads not treated, and even some of the main roads across the area. Also, many untreated parking lots, driveways, sidewalks and other surfaces are very dangerous to walk on. DO NOT TRAVEL unless you absolutely have to. More freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet are on the way. The precipitation should pick up by afternoon. An Ice Storm Warning continues across portions of southeast Missouri, the southern tip of Illinois and much of western Kentucky, with a Winter Weather Advisory north across the rest of southern Illinois and southwest Indiana.

...Prolonged icing event expected Today through Thursday... .Significant ice accumulations are expected to produce treacherous, potentially life-threatening travel conditions through Thursday morning. While ice accumulations are expected to be higher over parts of West Kentucky, the southern tip of Illinois, and the Delta region of Southeast Missouri, dangerous road conditions are anticipated across the entire Quad State. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of two tenths to almost a half inch is possible, with the highest amounts along the southern portions of the Western Kentucky Pennyrile and Jackson Purchase areas. Some sleet is possible as well. * WHERE...Along and south of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Eddyville, Illinois, then eastward to Calhoun, Kentucky. * WHEN...Ongoing until 6 PM CST Thursday with most of the precipitation occurring Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Expect dangerous and potentially life-threatening road conditions. Cold temperatures will keep surfaces frozen long after precipitation ends. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Some tree damage and power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged as roads are likely to be treacherous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&