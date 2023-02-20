PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they are deploying their mobile pothole-patching crew along a section of Interstate 24 on Monday afternoon.
According to a Monday release, the crew will work along I-24 between the Ohio River Bridge (mile marker 0) and near the McCracken-Marshall County Line (mile marker 17) from noon to about 3 p.m.
The crew will reportedly begin their work in the westbound lanes near Paducah Exit 11, moving westward to the Ohio River Bridge.
Then, they'll work along the eastbound lanes from the bridge to the 17 mile marker near the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
Finally, they'll turn and work along the westbound laned back to Exit 11, the release explains.
The KYTC says passing traffic will general be moved to the left-hand or passing lane, allowing crews to work mainly along the driving lane.
There are some potholes that may require a crew to work in one spot for an extended period.
The KYTC is asking drivers to maintain caution while driving on this section of I-24 Monday afternoon, being alert for trucks with arrow boards directing traffic to shift lanes.
Traffic will slow and merge as it reaches the mobile work crew, the release explains.