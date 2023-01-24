KUTTAWA, KY — Crossover maintenance and repair work along Interstate 24 will cause various restrictions between the 34 and 55 mile markers in Lyon County, starting on Jan. 25.
In a Tuesday release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew will be working at median crossover points, hoping to provide safer and quicker access to emergency response vehicles.
The KYTC says the work zone restrictions will stretch between Lyon and Caldwell Counties, between the I-24 Cumberland River Bridge and the Cadiz-Princeton KY 139 Exit 56 Interchange.
All traffic will be moved in to the right-hand lane at each worksite, the release explains.
Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays — as weather allows — over the next two weeks.
According to the release, the work zone is expected to be about one mile long, and will occasionally change locations.
The cabinet is encouraging drivers to maintain caution and stay alert for flaggers, maintenance personnel, and equipment in this area.
Additionally, police presence may be enhanced in work zones.
