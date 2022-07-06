PADUCAH — According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation cabinet, crews will begin a mobile pothole patching operation along Interstate 24 in Marshall County in the early morning hours on Friday.
They say the mobile caravan will be working from around the 17-mile marker near exit 16, moving eastward to the Tennessee River Bridge around the 30-mile marker. They will be working in both the east and westbound lanes.
The project will include parts of the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 interchange and the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.
According to the release, the caravan will likely move traffic into the left-hand lane, as they will be focused mainly on the right-hand lanes. They say some potholes may take require them to work in the same spot for an extended period.
The cabinet asks drivers to maintain caution in the area and be alert for flaggers, maintenance personnel, and merging traffic.