PADUCAH — Clear skies and cool weather make for a great day to fly airplanes — model airplanes that is. The first ever Paducah Aero Modelers 3D Bash began Friday, and they flew throughout the day Saturday.
The event features gas-powered planes that can span several feet in width.
The 3D bash is free and open to the public, and organizers say it's a family-friendly activity.
Don Nelson, the vice president of Paducah Air Models, spoke about what he wants visitors to take away from the event.
"It's a really good, clean hobby. It's a real interesting thing. There is no negative side effects, and we are hoping to attract more youth into it," Nelson said. "Some of us actually do demonstrations for youth aviation groups, and we get involved with them and describe all the different parts of the hobby. And it's really good to see the young kids find an interest."
The 3D Bash continues Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit the Paducah Aero Modelers Facebook group.