FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A modified burn ban has been announced in Franklin County, Illinois, the county's emergency management agency says.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says people should not do any open-air burning during the ban, which was put in place due to dry conditions that have caused an elevated fire danger.
The EMA says small, attended recreational fires are allowed. That means things like camp fires will be allowed, but folks should not leave those fires unsupervised.
Additionally, the agency says the ban won't affect the Fourth of July fireworks display.
More exemptions from the ban may be permitted by local fire officials, and the EMA says residents should check with their local fire department for guidance.
Despite the modifications that have been issued for the burn ban, the EMS says fire officials have the authority to order any fire to be put out at their discretion.
The ban is in place starting Wednesday, June 28, and will remain in effect until further notice.