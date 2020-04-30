SPRINGFIELD, IL -- A modified stay-at-home order will begin Friday, May 1, in Illinois. It's also the first day adults and children over the age of 2 must wear a face mask when they are in an area where social distancing guidelines cannot be met.
Gov. JB Pritzker went over the guidelines for the businesses that are able to reopen during his daily COVID-19 update Thursday.
Starting May 1, retail stores can reopen by taking orders online and over the phone and by offering order pickup and delivery.
Garden centers, state parks and golf courses can reopen with strict social distancing guidelines in place. Elective surgeries can also begin to be rescheduled.
A total of 269,867 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Illinois. Illinois Department of Public Health Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says 13,200 of those tests have been done within the last 24 hours.
She announced 2,563 new cases, bringing the total number of cases state-wide to 52,918. She also reported 141 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,355.
Dr. Ezike says 4,953 people are in the hospital battling the virus. Of that number, 1,289 are in the ICU. 785 of the 1,289 people are on ventilators.
Dr. Ezike says testing is key to reopening Illinois because testing leads to quick identification of cases and quick treatment.
She says anyone with symptoms in Illinois can be tested. However, those working in nursing homes, hospitals jails, grocery stores, gas stations, and other essential businesses can be be tested without showing symptoms. People with underlying health conditions or having elective surgeries can also be tested without showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Pritzker also talked about the importance of testing and tracing personal protective equipment (PPE) in reopening Illinois' economy. He says the state currently has a six-day streak of meeting a goal of 10,000 tests a day. He says Illinois now has 177 COVID-19 testing sites across the state, which is up from 112 sites on April 24.
Prtizker announced the White House will be sending 620,000 invidual swabs, 465,000 vials of viral transport medium (VTM) the first week of May. Pritzker says his administration is working with health care centers and hospitals to test the most vulnerable in their communities.