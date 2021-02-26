PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes a new member to the team.
The chamber says Molly Thompson has joined the Chamber as Member Services Director.
Thompson's primary responsibilities, according to the Chamber, include providing support to Chamber members through promotion and communications, planning Chamber events, and coordination of the Paducah Young Professionals program.
The Chamber says Thompson is a Paducah native and recent Summa Cum Laude graduate from the University of Kentucky. The Chamber says she completed a dual degree earning a Bachelor of Science in Community and Leadership Development and a Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Strategic Communications. She is also currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration at Southeast Missouri State University.
The Chamber says Thompson previously served as City Management intern for the city of Paris, Kentucky, and as a Communications and Marketing inter at the Kentucky League of Cities.
She is a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and has volunteered with a variety of charities including the Ronald McDonald House Charities, God's Pantry Food Bank, and the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.
While at UK, the Chamber says Thompson volunteered with the DanceBlue marathon program for three years as a fundraising Coordinator, Morale Coordinator and with the Mini Marathons held throughout the state.