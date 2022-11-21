PADUCAH — The Thanksgiving holiday is approaching, and with that comes Black Friday.
It's when many people begin their holiday shopping with hopes of scoring great deals.
Mom and pop shops and big box stores anticipate an influx of shoppers, but some are struggling to find enough seasonal workers.
Julie Hunt is the owner of JCCB Vendors in Paducah. She's hoping to find people to fill temporary positions to help out with Black Friday.
"I'm looking for someone who can just work the floor of the store, wait on customers, do checkouts," Hunt says. "I'm looking for people who can work a heat press or who can work an embroidery machine."
Management at Kentucky Oaks Mall says a lot of big box stores there are looking for seasonal workers as well. This is in light of surges even before the holiday season started. They say inflation will impact shoppers, but not only that, people are doing more outdoor activities than they were during COVID-19-related restrictions.
"That urgency is really picking up as traffic in the mall is picking up," Kentucky Oaks Mall Marketing Director Ciara Fuson says. "We're seeing way more people than the last few years. After COVID, people are excited to get out, so people are hiring to keep up with that demand."
Hunt says business has been great overall. She's experienced a 30% increase in sales compared to last year. However, she's hoping for more hands to help.
"So far, we're OK," Hunt says. "My people are just working harder and longer, and I would prefer to have more help so that they could get a break."
We talked to several big box stores to see if they need more seasonal workers.
One of them, Finish Line, is looking for more workers.
We also talked to Between Friends, a consignment store in Paducah.
They say they're fully staffed and are looking forward to this Black Friday.