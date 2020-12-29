PADUCAH -- A mother of two struggling to pay her rent and bills because of the pandemic is grateful that strangers online helped cover the cost of her electricity.
Taylor Rayne is the mother of two sons, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old. She lives in Mayfield, but the above interview was recorded outside her friend's home in Paducah.
Rayne said she was working as a server and carhop at a Mayfield restaurant, but recently quit because she was not getting paid due to declining business.
"I worked for free for over three weeks, and it was Christmas," said Rayne. "I was working to death all day, every day, six days a week for nothing."
With no source of income, and no child support received, Rayne cannot afford to pay her $550 monthly rent. She said she got an eviction notice on Christmas Eve. Rayne also cannot afford electricity. She said she's on a prepay program, but with her not being able to pay, her power was disconnected several times this month alone, leaving her and her two sons with no light and no working heaters.
"I have $13 dollars in my account. That is all I have. That is all I have to feed my kids. That is all I have for necessities at home," Rayne said.
Rayne's power was once again disconnected Tuesday morning. Seeing the situation, Rayne's friend, Allie Jackson, made a post asking for help on the Paducah Needs and Support Facebook page. Within hours, several people contributed more than $100 to cover Rayne's bill. Her power was turned back on later Tuesday.
"Me and Allie both cried because we didn't really think that it was going to be like that at all. But really blessed, truly," said Rayne. "I can't be more thankful."
While many like Rayne continue to struggle during the pandemic, Congress is mulling over whether to pass a measure that would increase stimulus checks to $2,000 per eligible American.
President Donald Trump had already signed a COVID-19 relief package Sunday that will deliver $600 to each qualifying American. But the president said $600 is not enough, and pushed for increasing the amount to $2,000. On Monday, the House of Representatives passed a measure that would do just that.
But on Tuesday, when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) moved to pass the measure that would increase each stimulus check to $2,000, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked the effort. As of Tuesday night, it was unclear if the measure would receive a full vote.
Rayne said she likely won't get the stimulus money, regardless of the amount, because she said her identity was stolen and somebody filed taxes using her information this year. But she said the stimulus checks would definitely help other families who are struggling with finances.
"It's a blessing. Anything is a blessing," said Rayne "That would help way more than what people would understand or know."
Still, Rayne believes the stimulus checks would only be a short-term solution.
"The majority of us in the lower class, per se, even middle class, have back bills," Rayne said ."We all have back bills. So that $2,000, even some even $5,000, will only pay up then. But what about the next six months?"
Despite how grim things look, Rayne is encouraged by the generosity of strangers who paid her power bill.
"The community came together to provide heat for just two little boys tonight, (which) was wonderful," said Rayne. "So maybe if we just all sort of put our heads together and work together a little bit more instead of against each other, then maybe things will be okay."
For people in need of financial assistance, several local agencies can help.
Family Service Society, located at 827 Joe Clifton Dr. in Paducah, provides utility assistance, among other services, to McCracken County residents. Anyone interested should first call 270-443-4838.
McCracken County residents can also visit St. Vincent de Paul at 2025 Cairo Rd. in Paducah on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to apply for financial help to pay utility bills and rent.
Furthermore, McCracken County residents can get financial assistance by calling Paducah Cooperative Ministry at 270-442-6795 Mondays through Fridays. PCM's hours are 9 a.m to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army in Paducah provides rent and other financial assistance as well, on a case-by-case basis. Those interested can call 270-443-8231.