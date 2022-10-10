It's been 10 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed.
Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild.
Within the past month or so, the Graves County Courthouse has started to come down. It's one of three buildings being demolished by the same company. They're also tearing down Mayfield Fire Station 1 and the American Legion Building. Plans to rebuild the courthouse have not yet been finalized. County leaders say they have a timeline of up to three years before it's rebuilt.
And Samaritans Purse and God's Pit Crew have been aiding in tornado recovery since the early days of the process.
They've been busy building homes across the area in Marshall and Graves counties and in Tennessee.
The Kentucky Dream Center, the local organization partnering with god's pit crew, is still pledging to assist in recovery efforts for the next two years.
And nonprofits in 13 Tennessee counties have a few more weeks to file for federal economic injury disaster loans from the Small Business Administration for losses from storms and tornadoes last December.
That includes those in Lake, Obion and Weakley counties. It's for organizations like food kitchens, homeless shelters, community centers and schools. The deadline is Nov. 3.
As the one-year anniversary of the outbreak approaches, we want to hear from you. Click here to learn how you can share your tornado story with us.