GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's been five years since Samantha Sperry, a mother of two from Calloway County, disappeared in Graves County, Kentucky.
She vanished on March 27, 2018, and her family still desperately wants her back and to know what happened to her.
Sperry was 25 years old when she disappeared. She was last seen near the Kaler Bottoms area that March night five years ago.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office hasn't given up hope that investigators will find something new in the case.
If you have any information on Samantha Sperry, call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.