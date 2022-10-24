...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday...
Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late
morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35
mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast
Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to
lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing
drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread
is expected again today.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.