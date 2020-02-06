PADUCAH -- The Rotary Club of Paducah donated money to a scholarship on Wednesday.
A $20,000 check was presented from the Rotary Education Assistance Program to the McCracken County/Paducah Community Scholarship Program.
The program provides scholarship funding for up to 60 credit hours toward a technical certification and/or an associate degree at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Students from participating Paducah and McCracken County high schools who meet high school performance guidelines are eligible for the scholarship.
The program has been around since February 2009.