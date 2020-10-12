Abraham and Bray

Paducah mayoral candidates, Richard Abraham and George Bray shared their thoughts on the amended aquatic center ordinance, which passed on Tuesday.  

PADUCAH -- With the general election taking place in November, below is a breakdown of the money raised for Paducah's mayoral candidates according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. 

George Bray:

Total campaign receipts amount: $25,967.16

Total campaign expenditures: $13,764.17

Money raised 60 days before the election: $7,097.16

Money raised 30 days before the election: $18,870.00

Total expenditures 30 days before the election: $13,764.17

Total expenditures 60 days before the election: $0.00

Ending balance as of 30 days before the election: $12,202.99

Richard Abraham:

Total campaign receipts amount: $11,517.41

Total campaign expenditures: $9,085.12

Money raised 60 days before the election: $11,417.41

Money raised 30 days before the election: $100.00

Total expenditures 30 days before the election: $1,295.33

Total expenditures 60 days before the election: $8,509.79

Ending balance as of 30 days before the election: $1,712.29

